Patrol says 4 killed in 2-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Four people have been killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Iowa Highway 136 a couple of miles northwest of Clinton, the Clinton Herald reported. The patrol said an eastbound car and westbound minivan collided head-on around 5 p.m., killing both drivers and two passengers in the minivan. All four were declared dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the minivan was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, then flown to an Iowa City hospital. The names of those killed and hurt were not immediately released.

Officials were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

