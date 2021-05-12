Patrol says man fatally hit by vehicle in Iowa parking lot

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — A person has died after being run over by a sport utility vehicle in a northeastern Iowa parking lot, authorities said.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the American Legion post in Oelwein, television station KCRG reported. The Iowa State Patrol said the accident occurred when a person crouched in front of the SUV was hit when the vehicle pulled out of its parking spot.
The person killed was not immediately identified by investigators. Authorities continue to investigate.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!