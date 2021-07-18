 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pella Windows adding 120 jobs at southwest Iowa plant
0 Comments
AP

Pella Windows adding 120 jobs at southwest Iowa plant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (AP) — The Pella Windows & Doors company plans to shift more window production to its southwest Iowa factory and hire 120 additional workers in Shenandoah.

Company officials said they plan to move production of its wooden double-hung windows to Shenandoah from its factory in Macomb, Illinois, according to The Des Moines Register.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority agreed to give the company a forgivable $200,000 loan to help pay for the move. In return, the company said it plans to spend $5.6 million on equipment for the new lines, and the new jobs will pay at least $20.58 an hour, state officials said.

The city of Shenandoah is also providing a $40,000 forgivable loan.

Pella already employs about 300 people at the plant in Shenandoah. That will grow to over 400 once the change is made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gender-Sexuality group leaders discuss importance of kinship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News