Peosta mayor resigns just days before unopposed election

PEOSTA, Iowa (AP) — The mayor of Peosta in eastern Iowa has resigned just days ahead of an election is which he is the only candidate on the ballot.

Mayor Jim Merten submitted a resignation letter to city officials on Tuesday, citing “recent and unexpected changes in my life” that would keep him from serving, the Telegraph Herald reported. He did not go into further detail.

Merten will appear on the ballot Tuesday for another four-year term and was running unopposed.

Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem John Kraft will temporarily step into the mayoral role until there is a permanent solution.

Merten was first elected last year a special election in January 2020.

Peosta is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Davenport.

