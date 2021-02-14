Pet cemetery offers new option for Mason City animal lovers

The funeral home provides not just cremations but burials as well.

“We currently bury everything from, we have a turtle here, we used to bury horses but our horse garden is full,” Martens said.

Per Martens, Loving Rest does about 25 pet burials a year, is on two acres of land and has multiple garden options. She said that folks in the area feel very fortunate to have such an option for paying final respects to their pets.

“People are pretty grateful to know their pet will be somewhere safe,” she said.

Anderson said that as long as it’s a pet, that’s been cremated, people can bring it to Elmwood-St. Joseph for burial.

“If someone wants a horse, we might have to have them buy two plots,” he said.

In the Mason City area, a number of pet clinics send recently deceased pets away to be cremated before returning the remains to owners. Makenzie Jackson, a vet assistant at Animal Medical Hospital, said that that process is a weekly occurrence at her office.