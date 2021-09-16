Plan proposes big changes in Iowa's congressional districts

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said they plans to vote yes on the first set of maps.

The maps could have a significant impact on state legislators because the new legislative boundaries place many incumbents in the same district.

It appears 24 Senators and 38 House members would be in a district with another incumbent, for a total of 62 lawmakers who would have to run against each other, move or drop out. In the House, it's eight Democrats and 30 Republicans, including Grassley, who was placed in the same district as Shannon Latham. In the Senate, seven Democrats and 17 Republicans are paired in districts.

Wahls pointed out that it's close to the 54 paired incumbents after the 2000 census, when lawmakers declined to pass the first map but accepted the second one submitted by the LSA. In 2011, 41 incumbents were paired together in the same district. Lawmakers that year approved the first map submitted.

Konfrst said she is reminding incumbents to not make any decisions until a map is signed into law.

“No for sale signs in the yard, no declarative statements about what they’re going to do," she said.