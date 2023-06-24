DES MOINES — Planned Parenthood will be closing three Iowa clinics over the next year while expanding services at its remaining clinics.

In a press conference on Friday, Planned Parenthood North Central States representatives said staffing shortages, funding limitations and the fluid nature of abortion laws in Iowa and across the Midwest have made it difficult to provide consistent care.

While the number of abortions the five-state region has seen has increased in the last year, Iowa abortions have decreased by 13%, said Sarah Traxler, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States. She attributed that drop to a 24-hour waiting period that went into effect in June 2022 and staffing shortages across the state.

At the same time, visits from other states to Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota have doubled since some states began to severely restrict abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion a year ago , the organization said.

Planned Parenthood will be closing locations in Council Bluffs, Des Moines and Cedar Falls in response to the changing environment, spokesperson Mazie Stilwell said. Staff and services at the Council Bluffs location will be consolidated with a Planned Parenthood location in Omaha, and the Rosenfield Health Center location in Des Moines will be consolidated with a location in Ames and the Knapp Health Center in Des Moines.

The operations change will also mean expanding and adding abortion services at Planned Parenthood’s remaining clinics in the state, Stilwell said. The reproductive health network plans to add in-clinic abortions in Cedar Rapids and Ames, and offer medication abortions at the Des Moines Knapp Health Center and the Cedar Rapids clinic. Services at clinics that already offer abortion will be expanded.

“At a time when patients are facing increased confusion about accessing care, we must be a reliable and steady resource,” Stilwell said. “... Consolidating locations will prevent the routine closing of health centers due to staffing shortages, ensuring that patients experience a continuity of care.”

Currently, five Iowa clinics offer abortion services, including two of the three that will be closing.

Planned Parenthood will also increase “float staff” around the state that will rotate between their health centers to cover staffing shortages.

“I must emphasize that while the number of Planned Parenthood health centers will decrease, these changes will increase the number of patients that we can see,” Stilwell said.

Abortion remains legal in Iowa after the Iowa Supreme Court declined a request from Gov. Kim Reynolds to reinstate a six-week abortion ban in a 3-3 decision earlier this month. Reynolds and Republican leaders said they would continue advancing measures to restrict abortion after the court’s decision was announced.

“The fight is not over," Reynolds said. "There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn. We are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight.”