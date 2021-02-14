Planning, staffing cited amid Iowa's vaccination struggles

Diers worked with the county emergency management director to contact city and township clerks in rural areas to get a list of eligible citizens who could then be phoned when a local vaccination site is established. It’s a logistical problem that takes people, time and money to work through and all are in short supply for county public health departments, many of which have seen their funding cut for years.

As they divvy up about 500 doses a week, Diers said her staff has focused first on vaccinating firefighters, police, emergency responders and teachers at mass gatherings while also sending some doses to pharmacies and clinics that can vaccinate people age 65 and older.

All the vaccine typically is used within a few days after it arrives.

Diers said state officials initially told small counties that had received more vaccine than they could distribute to store it for second doses. That changed and the state advised counties to recruit people from an adjacent county to get a shot. Then the directive changed again to tell them to transfer unused vaccine to a nearby county.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week said some counties had fallen behind in vaccinations when they had to cancel clinics because of severe winter weather. She said they’re being rescheduled and those counties will catch up quickly.