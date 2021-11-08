Police: 1 killed, another wounded in Council Bluffs shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and another wounded in a rural western Iowa shooting that stemmed from a domestic disturbance, according to sheriff's officials.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at a home in Pottawattamie County just east of Council Bluffs, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said deputies were called to the home for reports of a disturbance and arrived to find one person dead and the other wounded. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, with critical injuries.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those involved.

