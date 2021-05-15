 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 1 man dead, 2 women injured in Iowa shooting
0 comments
AP

Police: 1 man dead, 2 women injured in Iowa shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — One man is dead and two women were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like eight to 10 gunshots followed by yelling around 3:30 a.m., the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

When officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in a gravel alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the women’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening. One woman went to the hospital by ambulance and the other arrived by private vehicle, police said.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately available.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New mask recommendations at Sioux City City Hall

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News