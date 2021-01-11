 Skip to main content
Police: 3 in stolen car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash
AP

Police: 3 in stolen car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash

Fatal accident

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Three people died in a crash early Monday of a stolen car that reached speeds of more than 100 mph while fleeing police in central Iowa, officials said.

The crash happened in the Des Moines suburb of Clive, after a woman in nearby Urbandale reported a car carrying several males after she spotted one rummaging through her car, police said in a news release. Officers who later spotted the car discovered it had been reported stolen and attempted to stop it.

According to police, the car refused to stop, sped away and launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks — flipping several times and hitting a utility pole and creek bank.

Police found five males, several of whom had been ejected from the car, at the scene. Three of them have died from their injuries and two have been taken to hospitals, police said.

Police did not immediately release the names of those killed and injured. The Iowa State Patrol is helping in the investigation.

