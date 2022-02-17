Police: 42 dogs rescued from Muscatine mobile home

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — The Muscatine Humane Society is caring for 42 dogs that were rescued from a mobile home where they were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, police said Thursday.

Police received an anonymous tip last week that a couple was living with the dogs in a mobile home, causing health issues for some of the animals, police said in a news release.

Police, animal control and the Muscatine Humane Society rescued 42 dogs from the mobile home, which had an “excessive amount” of animal waste and a lack of adequate food and medical care for the animals, the statement said.

The dogs will be cared for by the Humane Society while the investigation continues.

No charges have been filed.

