 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed by a car

  • 0

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed Friday evening by a car, police said.

Emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport, the Quad-City Times reported.

The Davenport Police Department said in a news release a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.

The Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News