Police announce arrest of brother in death of Creston man

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested the brother of a Creston man whose body was found last month in rural Adair County.

Police arrested Dustin Seley, 43, of Creston, in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter, who was reported missing to Creston police on June 20, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Monday in a news release.

Adair County deputies found Fechter’s body July 1 just off a rural road about 10 miles northeast of Creston. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined Fechter had died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound.

Seley has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Union County Jail. Police have not said what may have led to the killing.

