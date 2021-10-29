Police arrest man in Omaha sought in killing of Iowa woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Council Bluffs police have announced the arrest of a man who was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman in her home last week.

Vaughn White, 28, was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. Police had been seeking White in the shooting death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover of Council Bluffs.

Police called to Glover’s home around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 found Glover with a gunshot wound and rushed her to a hospital in Omaha, where she died. Police have not given other details about what may have led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0