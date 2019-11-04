{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Cedar Rapids over the weekend.

Officers called to a home early Saturday morning found the wounded man, who later died at a hospital. He's been identified as 31-year-old Wayne Jones, who lived in Cedar Rapids.

Police say officers arrested the suspect around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a grocery store parking lot. Police say 36-year-old Jermaine Walker is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Linn County court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

