AP

Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Des Moines last August

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Des Moines last August.

Des Moines Police said siblings Jasmin Bautista, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, 18, were arrested on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Saturday evening by the West Des Moines Police Department.

The brother and sister are charged in the killing of Des Moines resident Javier Wilson-Moncada, 43.

Police found Wilson-Moncada on the ground and unresponsive with a gunshot wound near the south bank of the Des Moines River on Aug. 30, 2021.

Police said they are still looking for another man who may have critical information about the shooting.

