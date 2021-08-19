Police: Bicyclist fatally hit by pickup truck in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck in north-central Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, when a 94-year-old woman driving the pickup truck southbound on a city street hit a 58-year-old bicyclist who traveling in the southbound lane, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported.

The cyclist was taken to a Mason City hospital and pronounced dead. No charges in the case were announced, and police did not immediately release the name of the person killed.

