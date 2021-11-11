 Skip to main content
Police: Boy fatally shot in Des Moines was trying to rob man

Police say a 15-year-old boy who was killed in Des Moines was attempting to rob the 21-year-old man who shot him

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 15-year-old boy who was killed in Des Moines was attempting to rob the 21-year-old man who shot him, police said Thursday.

Police said another 15-year-old boy who also was involved in the attempted robbery has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Authorities are attempting to have him tried as an adult.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning. Police patrol officers and the fire department responded to a reported shooting, finding someone performing CPR on the boy who had been shot. The boy was taken to a local hospital and died Tuesday.

Police said Thursday that the teenager who died was armed with a handgun and the other teenager was armed with a knife when they attempted to rob the man, who then fired a shot.

Police have yet to identify anyone involved in the incident.

