Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — The badly decomposed body woman has been found in a Council Bluffs city park in western Iowa, police there said.

The discovery was made late Tuesday morning in Fairmont Park, and officers were called to the area, Council Bluffs police said in a news release.

Police said they had no information about how the woman died and did not give her identity. Her death is being investigated as suspicious, police said.

An autopsy was expected to be performed Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0