Police find body of shooting victim in Cedar Rapids street

Cedar Rapids police responded to a shooting report and found a body lying in a street in a residential area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shooting report Thursday and found a body lying in a street in a residential area.

The shooting was reported about 2:40 p.m. in southeast Cedar Rapids, police said. When officers arrived, they found the body of a dead male who appeared to have been shot.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted incident."

Investigators haven't made any arrests, and they did not immediately release the name of the person killed.

