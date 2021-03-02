 Skip to main content
Police ID Iowa officer who fatally shot suspect in killing
AP

Police ID Iowa officer who fatally shot suspect in killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a Cedar Rapids police officer who fatally shot a man suspected of a motel stabbing that killed one woman and injured another.

Kyzer Moore was the officer who shot 39-year-old Arnell States, of Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 20 as States ran from a hotel where two women had been attacked. Police have said States was believed to have been the attacker who killed 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson and injured another woman.

Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to States, who was running from the building. An officer later identified as Moore chased and shot States. Police have said there is no known link between States and the women attacked.

Authorities said Moore is a 3 1/2-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department. He remains on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.

