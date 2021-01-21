 Skip to main content
Police ID man killed in Iowa hit-and-run
AP

Police ID man killed in Iowa hit-and-run

Emergency lights, police, file photo

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport have identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run just north of Genesis Medical Center as an Illinois man.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Eric Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, the Quad-City Times reported.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, when first responders were called to North Fillmore Lane for a report of a man unresponsive in the street. An initial investigation showed the man had been hit by a vehicle and dragged for 300-400 feet, police said. The vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash, investigators said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not announced any arrests or named a suspect in his death.

