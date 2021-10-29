Police ID man stabbed to death in home invasion; 3 arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man found fatally wounded in a Des Moines house this week was stabbed to death during a home invasion, and police have arrested three other men in the killing.

Officers and medics found Cory Elifritz, 19, of Norwalk, with traumatic injuries around 2 a.m. Thursday inside the home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park. Elifritz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Soon after, police arrested Tyrone Glen Davis, 20, and Taylor Scott Austin, 20, both of Des Moines, and Daniel Fletcher Jackson, 18, of DeSoto. All are charged with first-degree murder and burglary.

An investigation revealed that the three devised a plan to burglarize of the home, police said in a news release. Detectives also learned that Jackson had recently threatened the residents of the home because he blamed them for the recent arrest of his brother, police said.

Police said the trio stole two gaming systems from the home after Elifritz had been repeatedly stabbed.

The death marked Des Moines' 10th homicide of this year.

