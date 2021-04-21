Police ID man whose body was pulled from Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified a man whose body was discovered early this week alongside a submerged vehicle near a boat ramp in a Des Moines River lagoon.

The body of Jamie Alan Hurley, 47, of Des Moines, was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon, police said Wednesday in an updated news release. On Sunday. police had said Hurley's body was found in the water beside the submerged vehicle, which was also pulled from the water.

On Wednesday, police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in October 2018 and that police have become aware that sightings of it submerged in the lagoon date back to October 2019.

Hurley was last seen in early January 2021, police said, and it did not appear that Hurley had been in the vehicle when it entered the lagoon.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Hurley's death and how he ended up in the water.

