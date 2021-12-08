Police ID suspect killed, officer hurt during chase

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified suspect who died and an officer who was hurt when both were hit by a car as they ran into a street during an altercation.

Donald Hill, 31, of Des Moines, was fatally injured and Officer Curt Brass, 48, was seriously hurt in the Monday night crash, police said.

Police said the incident began when Brass spotted a vehicle driving in reverse on a city street that pulled into a parking lot. The officer stopped and questioned the car's driver, who was later identified as Hill. Police have said Hill gave Brass a false name before fleeing the stop on foot.

Brass gave chase, and a struggle between two men occurred, police said.

The crash happened after the officer radioed for help, saying he was involved in a violent encounter with a suspect. Police have said that about a minute after that call, emergency dispatchers began receiving calls that an officer and a man he was chasing had been hit by a car.

Police said investigators believe that as the two struggled, Hill ran into SE 14th Street, followed by Brass, and both men were hit by a car. Both were rushed to a hospital, where Hill died. Brass is expected to recover, police said.

Evidence showed the crash was unavoidable, police said, and no charges are expected against the 28-year-old woman driving the car that hit the two men.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0