 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Iowa shooting
View Comments
AP

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Iowa shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

Police Lights

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police continue to search for suspects in the shooting death of a 19-year-old last Friday.

Quincy H. Russom, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds Friday night in an apartment in Iowa City.

Witnesses told police three men entered the apartment, shot Russom, and then ran, KCRG reported.

An autopsy has ruled Russom’s death a homicide.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Police have not released any details about possible suspects or any other information.

Iowa City man shot, killed
Police identify victim of fatal Iowa shooting
Teen wanted in fatal Wisconsin mall shooting caught in Iowa
Police identify man fatally shot by Iowa officer

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News