Police identify 19-year-old victim in Iowa City shooting
AP

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police continue to search for suspects in the shooting death of a 19-year-old last Friday.

Quincy H. Russom, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds Friday night in an apartment in Iowa City.

Witnesses told police three men entered the apartment, shot Russom, and then ran, KCRG reported.

An autopsy has ruled Russom’s death a homicide.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Police have not released any details about possible suspects or any other information.

