Police identify man fatally shot by Iowa officer

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have identified a man fatally shot by a Bettendorf police officer over the weekend.

Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf, died in the early Sunday shooting, police said in a news release Monday. Police have not yet named the officer who shot him. The officer's name will be released following an interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, police said.

Police said the shooting happened after officers were called to a home for reports of a domestic dispute. A man and woman had left the home before officers arrived, police said, but were found by officers in a vehicle about an hour and a half later.

The woman exited the vehicle and told officers the man, later identified as Scott, had threatened to kill her with a handgun. Police said Scott refused to comply with officers’ commands before an officer shot him. The officer was treated for minor hand injuries following the confrontation, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

