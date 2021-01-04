 Skip to main content
Police identify victim of fatal Iowa shooting
AP

Police identify victim of fatal Iowa shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man who was fatally shot early Sunday in Cedar Rapids has been identified as 21-year-old Jayson Lee Jones.

Police said Jones was shot at a Cedar Rapids home but they have not released any details about the shooting or any potential suspects.

Jones was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

