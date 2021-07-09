 Skip to main content
Police in Iowa make arrest in St. Paul murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Iowa have arrested a man in connection with a murder in St. Paul earlier this week.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that police in Ames took the 20-year-old man into custody Thursday afternoon. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

He’s suspected of fatally shooting 30-year-old Kiefer Morgan in the house Morgan was renting in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the shooting wasn’t random but have declined to offer details on the circumstances citing an ongoing investigation.

