 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police in Iowa seek missing 10-year-old Montezuma boy
0 comments
AP

Police in Iowa seek missing 10-year-old Montezuma boy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — State and local police are searching for a 10-year-old boy missing from his east-central Iowa home for more than a day.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office have put out pleas for the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.

The child was wearing a red shirt and blue pajama pants with black high-top shoes when he disappeared, police said. Police and family of the boy said it is out of the ordinary for him to be gone from home overnight with no contact.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Making Lovechata

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News