Police in rural eastern Iowa fatally shoot person with knife

MARTELLE, Iowa (AP) — At least five law enforcement officers fired their guns at a person holding a knife outside a building fire in rural eastern Iowa, killing the person, the Iowa Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday night, when law enforcement converged on a property about a mile southeast of Martelle following a 911 call, according to a news release from the department. Arriving officers came upon a large structure fire and a person holding a knife who didn’t comply with orders to drop the knife, officials said.

The person, who was not immediately identified, was shot numerous times and died at the scene, the department said. Two Jones County Sheriff’s deputies and three Anamosa police officers all fired their weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Additionally, a Linn County Sheriff's deputy who shot non-lethal rounds at the person has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been slated to investigate the shooting, while the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials gave no other details.

Martelle is a village of about 250 that lies 16 miles (25.75 kilometers) east of Cedar Rapids.

