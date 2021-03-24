Police: Inmates killed 2 Iowa prison staff in escape attempt

Inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was assaulted as he tried to help the injured employees and is hospitalized with skull fractures, he said.

Dutcher grabbed another employee, Lori Mathis, and told her she would be “next” if she didn't cooperate, Hahn said.

Mathis was held against her will but got free when Dutcher ran out of the room.

Rahn called the actions of Schulte and McFarland heroic, saying they tried to help each other and that their efforts allowed Mathis to get free.

“They gave up their life and actually ended up saving another life,” Rahn said at a news conference outside the prison, where mourners left flowers, balloons and signs to honor the victims.

He added that Roby also “did everything he could” to try to save the employees' lives.

Dutcher was apprehended in a nearby prison yard. Guards found Woodard on the floor of the break room, where two hammers and the grinder were recovered.

A witness identified Woodard as the person who killed Schulte, and Dutcher admitted responsibility for causing the deaths, police said.