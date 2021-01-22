 Skip to main content
Police investigate death at Iowa State sorority house
AP

Police investigate death at Iowa State sorority house

  • Updated
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was found unconscious Friday in the parking lot of a sorority house at Iowa State University.

The Ames Police Department responded to a medical call at 9:49 a.m. at the Delta Delta Delta Sorority after a caller reported finding the woman, the city said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman is a student at Iowa State. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officers are canvassing the area and conducting interviews. There does not appear at this time to be a threat to the community, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

