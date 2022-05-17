 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl.

Officers were called Monday morning to an Ankeny home for a report of the shooting, the Ankeny Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.

