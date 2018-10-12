Try 1 month for 99¢
Police investigating Spanish golfer's death find 3 knives

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo provided by Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena poses for a photo. The former ISU golfer was found dead Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at a golf course in Ames. Collin Richards, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death. Search warrant documents filed Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, indicate police have recovered three knives in the investigation into the killing. One knife was found at a campsite in Ames to which Richards has been connected. (Luke Lu/Iowa State University via AP, File)

 Luke Lu

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Court records indicate police in Iowa have recovered three knives in an investigation into the killing of a top amateur golfer from Spain.

Collin Richards is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 17 stabbing of Celia Barquin Arozamena, an Iowa State University standout, at a golf course in Ames, Iowa.

FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Story County Jail in Nevada, Iowa, shows Collin Richards, who was charged Sept. 17, 2018, with first-degree murder in stabbing of Celia Barquin Arozamena, a golfer at Iowa State University. Search warrant documents filed Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, indicate police have recovered three knives in the investigation into the killing. One knife was found at a campsite in Ames to which Richards has been connected. (Story County (Iowa) Jail via AP, File)

Search warrant documents filed Thursday show one knife was found at a campsite in Ames to which Richards has been connected.

The records show officers responding on Sept. 20 to a garage fire at a home where Richards allegedly showered after the slaying found two kitchen knives, one serrated, with blades longer than four inches.

Investigators haven't said which of the knives may have been used in the slaying.

If convicted of murder, Richards faces life in prison.

