 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Iowa landlord attacked tenant with baseball bat
View Comments
AP

Police: Iowa landlord attacked tenant with baseball bat

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs
PhotoSpin

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested an Iowa City landlord, accusing her of breaking into an apartment to try forcibly remove a tenant and hitting the tenant with a baseball bat.

Police arrested Suzanne Dashner, 67, on suspicion of burglary and assault for the Feb. 10 incident, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported. Police files say Dashner and three men, all armed with baseball bats and a 2-by-2 board, went to the apartment around 7 p.m. with the intent of breaking in and kicking the tenant out.

Dashner and the men broke into the apartment as the tenant hid in a bedroom and called 911, police said. Dashner and the men kicked open the woman’s bedroom door and threatened her, police said. Dashner also hit the woman in the leg with a bat, police said.

The charges Dashner faces carry up to 30 years in prison.

Iowa man arrested after police say he beat his roommate
Nebraska man arrested after standoff at construction site
Iowa man accused of demanding $50K from woman at gunpoint
Iowa man charged with attempted murder for shooting woman

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: We have strong argument for $15 min wage

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case
Iowa news

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case

“You may not be interested in war, but war is most certainly interested in you,” one writer warned. State Sen. Ken Rozenboom wrote the outcome was suspect because Biden won 81 million votes sitting “in his basement virtually throughout the entire election cycle.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News