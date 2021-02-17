 Skip to main content
Police: Iowa man arrested on suspicion of killing mother
Police: Iowa man arrested on suspicion of killing mother

Handcuffs
PhotoSpin

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his mother, police there said.

Police were called to the PR Masonry Apartments in Davenport late Tuesday afternoon to check on the welfare of a person, the Quad-City Times reported. Arriving officers found the body of 77-year-old Dianna Rupp inside one of the units, police said. Police have not said how she died.

Police on the scene arrested Rupp’s son, 53-year-old Andrew Rupp. He was initially arrested and charged with interference of official acts and drug possession, police said. He he was later charged with first-degree murder in Dianna Rupp's death, police said.

