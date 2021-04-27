Police: Iowa man assaulted, spit on officers during arrest

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa man faces a bevy of charges after being accused of attacking several officers as they tried to arrest him on suspicion of driving drunk with his young child in the back seat, police said.

Christopher Greenwood, 33, was confronted Monday afternoon after witnesses called police to report his pickup truck hitting curbs and driving into a ditch, Des Moines station WHO-TV reported.

Pleasant Hill officers soon found his truck crashed into a pole and noticed a young girl in a booster seat in the back seat. Police said the girl was not injured.

When officers tried to arrest Greenwood on suspicion of drunken driving, police said, he head-butted, kicked and spit on the officers.

Greenwood was being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of assault causing injury to an officer, assault on an officer, child endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with an ignition interlock device and several other counts.

