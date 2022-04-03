 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose" has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene.

The Gazette reports that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard.

Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.

The complaint said Flowers appeared to have blood on his hands and was wearing what he described as the alleged victim’s pants when officers arrived.

Court records show he is being represented by the public defender's office, which didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press on Sunday.

