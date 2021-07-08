Police: Iowa teacher had inappropriate contact with student

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have arrested a Marshalltown middle school teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student.

Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, police said in a news release. The allegation was reported to police in late June, the release said.

According to the complaint, Edgington kissed, hugged, held hands with and fondled the 13-year-old, who was in one of his classes, several times within the last school year.

Edgington is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Monday. No attorney was listed Thursday for Edgington in online court documents detailing the charge against him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0