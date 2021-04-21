 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking into death of teen at Iowa hog facility
0 comments
AP

Police looking into death of teen at Iowa hog facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northern Iowa are investigating the death of a teenage girl who was found unconscious at a hog facility building in Kossuth County.

Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo, 17, of Rockwell City, was found just after 9 p.m. Monday unconscious on the ground of the facility in rural Swea City, television station WHO-TV reported. The teen was helping to clean and power wash the facility when she was found by someone who was also working in the area, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

Lerdo was taken to a hospital in Algona, where she was pronounced dead. Officials said an autopsy has been ordered to determine her cause of death

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHO-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Musketeers vs Tri-City Storm game highlights

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News