Police make arrest in fatal New Year's Day 2020 shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old for her role in a fatal shooting on New Year's Day 2020.

Des Moines Police Department spokesman Paul Parizek said Eliza Sackie of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 1, 2020 shooting of 14-year-old Josiah Woods.

Parizek said that Sackie and at least four other people were involved in an altercation with another group at a downtown hotel early on that New Year's Day. After that fight, Sackie drove four people to a home where the other group was gathered.

Police said that one of Sackie's accomplices had a gun and fired several shots into the front porch of that home shortly before 4 a.m., killing Woods. Then Sackie drove those four people away from the shooting scene.

Parizek said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

