Police: Man arrested in Las Vegas for Des Moines killing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in the killing last month of a Des Moines man.
Des Moines police say in a news release that 39-year-old Nicky Joe Beery, of Des Moines, was charged in a warrant Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old James Moss Jr.
Moss found injured at a home early the morning of Oct. 5 and was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Police have not said what caused his death.
According to the news release, Beery was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas on a material witness warrant in the case. He was charged after being questioned Friday by Des Moines detectives who traveled to Las Vegas.
