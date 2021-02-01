 Skip to main content
Police: Man shot Saturday in Davenport home has died
Police: Man shot Saturday in Davenport home has died

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A man shot in an apparent domestic disturbance at a Davenport home over the weekend has died, police said Monday.

The shooting happened just before noon on Saturday, the Quad-City Times reported. Officers called to the scene on Fillmore Street found Nicholas Brown, 33, of Davenport, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brown was rushed to a Davenport hospital with critical injuries. Police said he died at the hospital on Monday.

Police have not released other details of the shooting, including whether police have a suspect or have made any arrests in the case.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

