Police: Meskwaki settlement woman killed by pack of dogs

Tribal police for the Meskwaki settlement in east-central Iowa say a woman there was fatally mauled by a pack of dogs

TAMA, Iowa (AP) — A woman who lived in the Meskwaki settlement in east-central Iowa has been fatally mauled by a pack of dogs, tribal police said.

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department said in a Facebook post that the mauling happened Monday afternoon, describing the incident as a “vicious attack" by a large pack of dogs that killed a young woman in the area of Springs Road.

Police said all of the dogs were later identified and killed.

Police said they would not release the woman’s name or other details until a later date, citing “the sensitivity of the situation.”

The unincorporated settlement of Meskwaki is about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) northwest of Tama and about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Cedar Rapids.

