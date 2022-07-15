 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River

Des Moines police recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police on Friday recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft.

Police said officers found the girl's body at 12:20 p.m., about two days after she entered the river. The girl had been in the raft Wednesday evening with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface, police said.

Emergency responders had been searching the river for the girl since Wednesday.

Police have not identified the girl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

