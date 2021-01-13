 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police say 2 men arrested in Council Bluffs shooting
View Comments
AP

Police say 2 men arrested in Council Bluffs shooting

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other counts in a Council Bluffs shooting that left one man critically injured, police there said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Northgate Apartments in Council Bluffs, police said. Arriving officers found Jeffrey Enders, 32, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. Enders was hospitalized, but is expected to survive, officials said.

Police later arrested Gage Eggum, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Cody Chapin, 28, of Council Bluffs, in connection with the shooting.

Both men are being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News