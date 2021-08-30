Police say man shot to death in Cedar Rapids over weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man was fatally shot in Cedar Rapids over the weekend, and detectives were gathering evidence in search of a suspect, police there said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release Monday. Officers called to the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW found Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin, 40, with gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed he was in a parking lot with friends when a vehicle pulled up and gunfire was heard. Police believe the victim was the target of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0